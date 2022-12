Not Available

At the end of the Yin Shang Dynasty, King Zhou was tyrannical and the people were in desperate straits. The God of Heaven and Shen Gong Bao wanted to take advantage of the chaos to destroy the mortal world by using the Ten Thousand Immortals Formation. In order to fight against the evil forces, Jiang Ziya gathers Yang Jian, Nezha and other immortals to join forces to save the mortal world.