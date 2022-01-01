Not Available

Invicta FC 1: Coenen vs. Ruyssen was the inaugural event of the promotion held on April 28, 2012 at the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, United States. It was headlined by former Strikeforce women's bantamweight champion Marloes Coenen and French fighter Romy Ruyssen, who had lost to Coenen by 2nd round submission in her second professional fight in 2008. The event also marked the MMA debut of 2008 Summer Olympics women's freestyle wrestling medalist Randi Miller. The event was not televised, but was available as a free video stream at the Invicta Fighting Championships webpage. Fighters Sofia Bagherdai, Randi Miller, Ashleigh Curry, and Romy Ruyssen missed weight for their bouts. Bagherdai and Curry forfeited 10% of their purse to their opponent, while Miller and Ruyssen foreited 25% of their purse to their opponent.