2014

Invicta FC 10: Waterson vs. Tiburcio is a mixed martial arts event that took place on December 5, 2014. Fight Card: Main Card Atomweight Michelle Waterson(c) vs. Herica Tiburcio Bantamweight Tonya Evinger vs. Cindy Dandois Flyweight Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee Flyweight DeAnna Bennett vs. Jennifer Maia Preliminary Card Featherweight Peggy Morgan vs. Andria Wawro Strawweight Alexa Grasso vs. Alida Gray Atomweight Jinh Yu Frey vs. Cassie Robb Flyweight Rachael Ostovich vs. Evva Johnson