Invicta FC 12: Kankaanpää vs. Souza was a mixed martial-arts event headlined by Katja Kankaanpää defending her strawweight championship against Livia Renata Souza. Sijara Eubanks was scheduled to fight Roma Pawelek but Pawlek pulled out due to injury the week of the event and was replaced by Gina Begley. A fight between Cassie Rodish and Stephanie Skinner was originally scheduled but Skinner suffered an injury on the week of the show and the fight was pulled from the event.