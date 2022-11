Not Available

Invicta FC 15: Cyborg vs. Ibragimova was a mixed martial arts event that was headlined by an Invicta FC Featherweight Championship bout with champion Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino defending against Russian newcomer Daria Ibragimova. The event was originally scheduled to feature Cyborg dropping down in weight but it was later decided that she would remain at 145 and defend her championship.