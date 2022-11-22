Not Available

Invicta FC 16: Hamasaki vs. Brown was a mixed martial arts event that was headlined by an Invicta FC Atomweight Championship bout as champion Ayaka Hamasaki defended against Amber Brown. The co-main event will crown an interim flyweight champion in a fight between Vanessa Porto and Jennifer Maia while reigning champion Barb Honchak takes time off. The event was scheduled to feature the return of Alexa Grasso against Stephanie Eggink, however Grasso broke her hand a week before the event and was replaced by Angela Hill. Amberlynn Orr was set to debut against Kelly McGill but Orr was forced to pull out as well due to an injury and was replaced by Aspen Ladd.