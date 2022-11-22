Not Available

Invicta FC 17: Evinger vs. Schneider was a mixed martial arts event that was headlined by an Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship bout as champion Tonya Evinger defends against Colleen Schneider. The co-main event will feature Livia Renata Souza defending her Invicta FC Strawweight Championship against Angela Hill. Aline Serrio was scheduled to fight Mizuki Inoue but Mizuki was replaced by Kaline Medeiros due to an injury in training. An atomweight bout between newcomers Tessa Simpson and Julia Jones was scheduled but removed from the card on the week of the event.