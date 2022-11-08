Not Available

Invicta FC 18: Grasso vs. Esquibel was a mixed martial arts event headlined by a strawweight fight between undefeated Alexa Grasso and Jodie Esquibel. The winner of the main event is expected to receive the next strawweight title shot against champion Angela Hill. The original co-main event was to be Irene Aldana facing undefeated Brazilian fighter Taila Santos to determine who challenges Tonya Evinger next for the bantamweight championship, however VISA issues forced Santos off the card and the fight was removed. Lynn Alvarez was scheduled to fight undefeated Indian fighter Manjit Kolekar but VISA issues forced Kolekar off the card and she was replaced by Mizuki Inoue. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz was scheduled to fight Claudia Rey but Rey was also unable to make the event due to VISA issues and was replaced by Christine Stanley. Aldana, Rey, and Santos are now being scheduled for the next event.