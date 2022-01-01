Not Available

Invicta FC 2: Baszler vs. McMann was a mixed martial arts event held on July 28, 2012 at the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. Like the first event, it was made available as a free stream on the promotion's official website. The event was headlined by 2004 Summer Olympics women's freestyle wrestling silver medalist Sara McMann and Shayna Baszler. It will be the second event of the promotion. Jessica Phillipus missed weight for her bout and forfeited 25% of her fight purse. After the event, fight of the night (US$1,500 bonus to each fighter) went to Sara McMann and Shayna Baszler who competed in the main event. Two submission of the night bonuses (US$1,000 bonus) were awarded to Sarah D'Alelio and Alexis Davis.