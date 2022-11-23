Not Available

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet was a mixed martial arts event that will be headlined by a bout between top featherweight contenders Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet competing for the interim featherweight championship. The event was scheduled to feature the MMA debut of undefeated professional boxer Heather Hardy against Brieta Carpenter, however Carpenter pulled out due to injury and the fight was removed from the card. A fight between Leah Letson and former UFC fighter Elizabeth Phillips was added instead. DeAnna Bennett was scheduled to fight Jodie Esquibel but pulled out of the fight and was replaced by Kali Robbins. Esquibel was then set to fight Robbins at a catchweight of 120 lbs but Robbins missed weight and the fight was canceled.