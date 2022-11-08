Not Available

Invicta FC 24: Dudieva vs. Borella was a mixed martial arts event originally scheduled to be headlined by Megan Anderson; defending her featherweight championship against Helena Kolesnyk. However, Megan was signed by the UFC. As a result, Invicta bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger would move up to featherweight to replace Anderson in the fight against Kolesnyk. However, Anderson would end up pulling out of her UFC fight which then led to Evinger stepping in for that fight, removing her from this event. Due to the change, Helena Kolesnyk received a new opponent in Pam Sorenson while the previous co-main event of Milana Dudieva vs. Mara Romero Borella was moved up to become the new main event. A bout between Yana Kunitskaya and Raquel Pa'aluhi was removed with plans to reschedule due to Kunitskaya suffering an injury. The fight between Mallory Martin and Tiffany Masters was cancelled the day before the event due to medical issues.