Invicta FC 27: Kaufman vs. Kianzad was a mixed martial arts event headlined by veteran Sarah Kaufman returning to Invicta against Pannie Kianzad. On December 6, Invicta announced Kaufman had been signed to return for a headline bout. A strawweight bout between Mallory Martin and Tiffany Masters was made after being originally scheduled for Invicta FC 24.