Invicta FC 33: Frey vs Grusander II was a mixed martial arts event headlined by a rematch between Jinh Yu Frey and Minna Grusander for the Invicta FC Atomweight Championship.[2]. The two previously headlined Invicta 30 in July where Frey won the championship in a closely contested decision victory. Chantel Coates will meet Ashlynn Kleinbeck in a bout originally scheduled for Invicta FC 31 and that fight will again be planned to air on both Facebook and UFC Fight Pass. Sharon Jacobson was scheduled to fight Kanako Murata but Murata pulled out the week before the event and was replaced by Kay Hansen. At the weigh-ins, Jamie Moyle weighed in at 9 pounds over the strawweight limit and was fined 25% of her purse.