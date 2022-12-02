Not Available

Invicta FC 41: Morandin vs. Ruiz was a mixed martial arts event headlined by Janaisa Morandin and Montserrat Ruiz. The co-main event was set to feature Erin Blanchfield against Stephanie Geltmacher, however Geltmatcher was forced to withdraw and was replaced by Brogan Walker-Sanchez. On July 19, Cynthia Arceo was forced to withdraw from her bout against Itzel Esquivel and was replaced by Kelly D'Angelo. The night of the event, the bout between Esqivel and D'Angelo was removed from the card due to testing for COVID-19.