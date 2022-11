Not Available

Invicta FC 42: Cummins vs. Zappitella is scheduled to be a mixed martial arts event headlined by Ashley Cummins and Alesha Zappitella for the vacant Invicta Atomweight Championship. A bout between Auttumn Norton and Brittney Cloudy was cancelled the night before the event due to COVID-19. Jennifer Chieng was scheduled to fight Flore Hani but Hani tested positive for COVID-19 as well and was replaced by Helen Peralta.