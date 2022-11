Not Available

Invicta FC 6: Coenen vs. Cyborg was a mixed martial arts event held on 13th July 2013. The event will be headlined by Marloes Coenen vs Cristiane Santos to crown the first Invicta FC Featherweight Champion. It has been stated that the winner between Leslie Smith and Jennifer Maia will get a title shot against Flyweight Champion Barb Honchak