Invicta FC on AXS TV: Rodríguez vs. Torquato

Invicta FC 44: Rodríguez vs. Torquato (also known as Invicta on AXS TV: Rodríguez vs. Torquato) was a mixed martial arts event headlined by Karina Rodríguez against Daiana Torquato for the vacant Invicta flyweight championship. The co-main event will feature Alesha Zappitella defending her atomweight championship against Jessica Delboni. This event will be the first under the new ownership of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. The entire card will stream worldwide on Invicta's YouTube and Facebook pages, while AXS TV in the US and The Fight Network is Canada will also carry the main card.