Invicta FC Phoenix Rising 1

Invicta Phoenix Series was a mixed-martial arts event featuring the first in a new series of tournaments produced by Invicta FC for each weight division. The Phoenix Series features a one-night tournament format in which the quarter-final and semi-final bouts are one-round contests, and the tournament final is a three-round bout. Tournament participants are matched up by random draw. Reserve bouts for the tournament are one-round contests, and are classified as exhibitions. Bonuses are awarded for each finish, and the fighter with the fastest finish in the quarterfinals may choose their opponent for the next round from among the other semi-finalists.