Invincible

Angelo Mao, Judy Lee and Barry Chen star in this tale of murder, intrigue and betrayal. When two separate imperial agents stay in the same room at different times are both offed, foul play is afoot. After passing his five challenges required to qualify for the mission, Agent Ho Kun is dispatched to the town where the murders took place, to stay in the aforementioned room and complete the mission bestowed upon his ill fated colleagues. Upon discovering that some of the local contacts are employed by the antagonist of this tale, things start to get complicated.