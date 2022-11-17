Not Available

Invincible Force follows its subject (Drew Ailes) for 90 consecutive days as he documents his incredible transformation of body, mind and spirit. Drew begins his journey as a lazy worthless shell of a man but through physical fitness and extreme dedication Drew is able to build a new, more powerful self. Invincible Force was made with a budget of zero using only equipment, media, props, wardrobe and locations that were found, borrowed or stolen. Invincible Force was carefully scripted and stylized but the stunning transformation of body and character it captures is entirely real.