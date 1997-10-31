1997

Invisible Enemies is a story about a college student named Jackson, who finds a pair of glasses that allows him to see the spiritual world. Through the glasses he discovers how the lives of his friends are influenced toward evil by unseen enemies. Jackson tries to convince his friends that life isn't neutral and that there are unseen realities that are affecting their lives. They think it's absurd. Cindy, Jackson's blind friend, recognised that there are many things that are real that can't be seen. Jackson, in the end, rescues his sister from near disaster by utilising the power of Jesus Christ.