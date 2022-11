Not Available

Su-yeon has been harassed and bullied by the class president, Hyun-ji for a long time. When she consults this matter with the school’s reverend, she is advised to collect evidence of her harassment and bullying. Religion is the only thing Su-yeon can count on, but the school reverend cannot protect her. This film makes us ponder about the bullying problem in schools, the role of religion, and the teacher and reverend’s duplicity.