Invisible Hope

To overcome a problem, you must first see it with your eyes... Residents of big cities sometimes do not even suspect how much garbage we produce. Each day it is collected by special vehicles and taken away in an unknown direction. The city is clean and people are ok with it. The film explores the most urgent topic of plastic pollution. From Brussels to Lake Baikal and Indian Delhi, eco-activists invent unusual new ways of recycling to make use of the omnipresent plastic garbage — the film shows their inventions and researches the attitudes towards waste in different countries, leading viewers to the main question: did you know that the Earth has its own plan of protection? Various scientists have recently made the same discovery: some bacteria are able to recycle plastic and decompose it into harmless components. But will our planet be able to cope with the volumes of garbage we produce? What can be done to make this naturally-occurring factory work faster?