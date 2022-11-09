Invisible Killer

Not Available

Zhang Yao, the leader of the Haidao vice squad, accidentally captured suspect Gao Fei, who used a fake ID. According to his confession, Gao Fei is a player of the online game "World of Warcraft" and he once met a beautiful young woman Ju Yue at a party. They began to date. One night, Cheng Tao, Lin Yan's husband, unexpectedly found the saucy chat record between Gao Fei and his wife. In a blaze of anger, he posted an anonymous letter online condemning them . His story drew more attention than expected. Net-friends started a "cyber manhunt" and the private information of Gao Fei and Ju Yue were posted online. They also issued a wanted circular for Gao Fei and Ju Yue. To protect his family and himself, Gao Fei lost his job and hid on an island with a fake ID. After Gao Fei left the police station, Zhang Yao answered a call that a headless female body was found on the dock.