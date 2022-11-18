Invisible World Shambhala

Not Available

Many seek it but only few have found it.There is no map to show the way. They call it heaven on earth. Shambhala, a place of peace and serenity. But where is this secret land? Is it on the peaks of the Himalayas in Tibet, in Gobi desert in Mongolia or in lake Baikal in Russia? A journey seeking for a place, which finally might be held inside us. This inner journey of exploration starts with innocent intentions. It ends however in protest at the corruption of our humanity. Revealed In our age of thriving globalization, is the absurd alliance of politics and religion that exploits the expression of human individuality in the name of profit. Filmed over a thirteen-year period in Tibet, Mongolia, Russia, Israel, Palestine, Greece, Italy and Vatican City, "Shambhala" transports us to the varied worlds of sacred grounds, war zones and natural wonders.