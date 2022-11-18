INXS: Kick 30

Not Available

2017 marks a triumvirate of anniversaries for the legendary Australian rock band INXS. It’s now 40 years since they first formed the band; 30 years since Kick made them global superstars; and 20 years since the untimely passing of their iconic frontman and friend Michael Hutchence. Housed in glorious DVD size fan-deluxe packaging, the 30th anniversary edition of Kick extends previous editions with additional B-sides, rare mixes and bonus tracks over 3CDs. In addition, it will feature the album mixed in Dolby Atmos® by producer Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios. The new mix appears on a Blu-ray disc along with all the promo videos. Dolby Atmos is an immersive sound technology that delivers the best listening experience on any device and surround sound set-up with a new dimension of clarity, fidelity and space, placing musical elements all around the listener.