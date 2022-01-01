INXS mystify

Not Available

The superb INXS concert was filmed at the Loreley Festival on the banks of the Rhine for the famous German TV series Rockpalast on June 21st 1997, just a few short months before the tragic early death of the charismatic lead singer Michael Hutchence on November 22nd. INXS are in top form playing a set that draws tracks from across their career and includes many of their greatest hits and best loved tracks. As a bonus there are also six tracks from the first INXS performance for Rockpalast at the Markethalle Hamburg on May 8th 1984, which offers a rare glimpse of the band in their earlier days as they were just starting to break through in Europe.