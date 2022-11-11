Not Available

In a futuristic and industrialized world, a product, called Inzomnia, has been created. This pill helps people regain energy to the point they can live without sleeping anylonger. Inzomnia is compulsorily administered to everyone, but people start losing their memory and turning into some kind of automata, performing mechanical tasks to keep the system unstoppable. Camila, a 10 year old girl, is immune to Inzomnia pills, and therefore the only one able to sleep... and dream. In her dreams she will encounter fantastic creatures and live many adventures that will lead her to find answers about the origins of Inzomnia.