1981

Io, Chiara e lo scuro

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1981

Studio

Hera International Film

Francesco, nicknamed 'Toscano', is a very good pool player but he never wins when he plays for money. He meets Chiara, a saxophone player, on a late night bus by swapping his case containing the cue with her one, containing the sax. The two fall in love, but in the meantime Francesco loses a big amount of money playing versus 'Scuro', the long-time Italian champion. His only chance to pay the debt is to win the Italian Championships.

Cast

Giuliana De SioChiara
Antonio PetrocelliMancino
Novello NovelliMerlo
Renato CecchettoGiovanni
Claudio Spadaropazzo alla fermata dell'autobus
Ricky Tognazzipescatore

View Full Cast >

Images