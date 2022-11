Not Available

Vera, a ten-year-old girl who loves astronomy, disappears without a trace while walking with Claudio, her teacher, near the cliff of Punta Crena, in Liguria. Two years later she returns, but instead of being a teenager, she is a woman of about twenty-five years old. She doesn’t remember anything. When images resurface in her memory, Vera realizes that she has lived the life of a man, clinically dead, who woke up at the same moment in which she vanished in nothing.