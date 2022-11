Not Available

This 1984 production from the Stratford Festival breathes new life into Gilbert and Sullivan's fanciful 1882 operetta that, in its day, was regarded as a scorching satire of England's pre-eminent politicos. The performance features illustrious contralto Maureen Forrester as the Queen of the Fairies, who tangle with the House of Lords to unite the title character's half-fairy, half-mortal son and his true love.