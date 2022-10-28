Not Available

Part coming-of-age story and part returning-home drama, Graham's striking and enthralling film is set against the stunning backdrop of the Hebridean island of Iona. Named after her birthplace, Iona, played by Ruth Negga, returns to the island with her teenage son to seek refuge from a violent crime in Glasgow. Iona's return exposes her tormented son, Bull, to a way of life she rejected when she left the island as a teenager and sends a shockwave through the family she left behind.