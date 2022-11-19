Iona - Live in London - DVD1

Not Available

Live in London is a live video recording of the Celtic influenced progressive music group Iona. It was recorded during 2004 at a special concert in the University of London Union in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The double DVD includes classic songs and new material. Iona is the name of a progressive Celtic rock band from the United Kingdom, which was formed in the late 1980s by lead vocalist Joanne Hogg and multi-instrumentalists David Fitzgerald and Dave Bainbridge.[1] Troy Donockley joined later, playing the uilleann pipes, low whistles, and other instruments.