Iphigenia in Splott

Not Available

"I wonder, just how long we are going to have to take it for? I wonder, what is going to happen when we can’t take it any more?” Gary Owen’s reworking of the classic Greek myth of Iphigenia is here moved to Cardiff. Effie, a typical discontented ‘youth’, finds herself in a situation that makes her rethink her entire life. This production, directed by Rachel O’Riordan, was captured by Digital Theatre live at The North Wall Arts Centre. It received wide critical acclaim and features an extraordinary performance from Sophie Melville as Effie.