iPsycho II

After a decade of verbally abusing his guests and spreading messages of hate and intolerance by way of his talk show - Beckford's Right, Stanton Beckford is about to receive an unscheduled call from a very dangerous viewer, the iPsycho. Seizing control of Beckford's car, the tech-savy mad man takes this conservative right winger on a ride to hell and back in an effort to make him see the error of his ways... But will he or will he fall victim to the killer's growing list of lost causes?