Three poor students help Mr. Broto who is a victim of a hit and run accident. Apparently, Mr. Broto has a treasure map and this treasure quest makes the trio enter the forest, climb hills and cross rivers. Then Dono gets a girlfriend named Maya, the daughter of the person who hit Mr. Broto. There are many slapstick comedy moments such as the crashing the doors, or slipping on banana peels, to lighten the mood of the treasure quest.