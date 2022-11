Not Available

England's renowned progressive rockers IQ perform songs from their 1985 album "The Wake" in this segment from the television show "Live from London." Filmed right after the release of "The Wake" and just before vocalist Peter Nicholls left the band, the show provides a nostalgic look at the band's original line-up -- founding members Martin Orford and Mike Holmes and band mates Nicholls, Paul Cook and John Jowitt.