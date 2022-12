Not Available

When he learns that his Aunt Fatwa has received the honorary title, the Jewel of India, Iqbal sees an opportunity to get out of school and convinces his dad to take the whole family to India for the ceremony. But when an accident leads the principal to expel Iqbal from school, his dad refuses to take him, demanding that Iqbal take responsibility by finding a new school to enroll in. Iqbal calls his aunt and asks to be enrolled at an Indian school.