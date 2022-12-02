Ira Maya Putri Cinderella

Not Available

Princess Cinderella gives birth to a baby girl. The king, the baby’s father, gives her the name, Ira Maya. The neighboring King, who plans to betroth the baby with his son, attends the big party for the baby’s birth. The celebration is ruined with the appearance of the Wicked Witch who curses that Ira Maya will die if a needle pricks her. This is actually the plot of the Stepmother who wants to ruin Princess Cinderella’s happiness. To avoid this evil plan, Ira Maya is raised in the forest by the four good fairies. They keep moving and Ira Maya even changes her name to Mawar because the Wicked Witch is hunting her. When Mawar is an adult, she plays by the waterfall and meets a hunter. The good fairies explain to him who Mawar actually is. When she is approaching 17, Ira Maya and the four good fairies return to the palace. But the Step Mother and the Wicked Witch still want to see her suffer and even hunt the Hunter, who is actually the son of the neighboring King.