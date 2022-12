Not Available

Ira is the daughter of Pendi, a widowed pilot. She is lonely because her father travels often. This situation changes when Pendi meets the wife of his friend, a widow named Melani. After a while, Pendi and Melani get married. But the children of Melani do not like Ira. Finally, the conflict with the children is solved through a theatrical play by Ira, as the play’s story reflects the events that are happening in their home.