Ira - MTV ao Vivo

This album features live tracks from Ira's 200 concert in Sao Paulo. This is the first live album released by Ira!, one of Brazil's most popular rock bands. The 20-track repertoire is generous in its extensiveness, and the band sounds inspired. The bulk of the material here is drawn from Ira!'s first two albums. From their debut, De Mudança, which is now considered a landmark within Brazilian rock, there is the punk song "Coraçao" along with others such as "Tolices" (here with a folk music arrangement), "Longe de Tudo," "Como Os Ponteiros de Um Relógio," and a very fine version of "Núcleo Base." From the group's second album, Vivendo e Nao Aprendendo, there is the excellent "Dias de Luta" as well as "Envelheço Na Cidade," "Vitrine Viva," "Pobre Paulista," and "Gritos Na Multidao." The band's sweet breakthrough hit, "Flores Em Você," which at the time made it to the soundtrack of a popular TV series in Brazil, is of course also performed.