Irakal is a 1985 Malayalam psychological thriller film written and directed by K. G. George and produced by the then prominent actor Sukumaran. The film is an in-depth exploration of the psychology of violence. Ganesh Kumar plays the film's protagonist. The film met with critical acclaim upon release, though not commercially successful. It received several accolades including the state awards of that year. A ruthless rubber baron, Mathukutty, disregards the prevailing moral standards and spawns criminal sons as well as a sexually wayward daughter, Annie. His son, Baby is a psychotic strangler using a nylon wire and is eventually shot dead by his repentant father.