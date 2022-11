Not Available

They were cautioned not to travel to Iran. Too dangerous, too restrictive, too unknown. But skiers Chad Sayers and Forrest Coots went anyway. What they found: bustling bazaars, intricately adorned mosques, steamy bathhouses, powder-coated slopes and small pockets of rich ski culture. This poetic film from Jordan Manley is a meditation on a complex country that can be both welcoming and impenetrable, as seen through the eyes of skiers.