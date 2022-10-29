Irandam Ulagam

Not Available

Madhu (Arya) and Remya (Anushka) slowly but surely falls in love but fate has them separated. Parallelly, we have Maravan (Arya) and Varna (Anushka) a high spirited warrior living in a fantasy world and have a different love story. Varna is tough and does not want to get married and be someone's slave. Madhu goes in search of his lady love to fantasy world filled with flying creatures, beautiful green forests and his life intervenes with that of Maravan. How he helps the lovers, saves Maravan and how Varna discovers love forms the rest of the story.