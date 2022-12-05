Iranian Daddy

Not Available

When Ida worked in the DIY supermarket, people kept asking where she was from. With her brown eyes and dark hair, she stood out from the rest of her family, where everyone is blonde – apart from her Iranian father. The only thing is: she has never met him, and until recently, the prospect of doing so has not kept her awake at night. But now, as a 28-year-old, Ida is starting to look for answers to all the unresolved questions about her father – and herself. A trip to Iran is the start of an inner journey, which takes her to unexpected places. She works her way closer and closer to her absent Iranian father with self-effacing humour and sincerity in a personal film about finding oneself.