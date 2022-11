Not Available

A counterfeit 1000 tomin bank note is passed in a bazaar. It passes through a broad cross-section of Iranian society, stopping with a pickpocket, a pomegranate seller, an abortionist, an estate sale, a beggar, a college student, a wedding reception, some musicians, smuggling rings, and some New Year's revelers. Most of them realize it is counterfeit, but too late to take action.