Иранская конференция

Representatives of the Danish and world intellectual elite, the best minds of our time are going to a conference in Copenhagen to discuss the urgent "Iranian problem" — violation of rights and freedoms, daily executions, torture and military conflicts in the middle East. An orientalist, theologian, political scientist, military journalist, the wife of the Prime Minister (formerly a well-known TV presenter), writer, priest, famous conductor and Iranian poet — winner of the Nobel prize in literature take turns on the stage.