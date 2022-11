Not Available

A series of arsons is affecting Gothenburg. The leads brings Irene Huss to an unsolved case that happened 15 years ago. Meanwhile, a lady gets murdered in the archipelago, and at first it seems like the cases have nothing in common. Irene's investigation of the murder case leads her back far in time where secrets which are forgotten long ago come to the surface again. Irene's hard work gets even more complicated when she finds out that her daughter is a bully in school.