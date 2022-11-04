Not Available

Irezumi

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

In this elegant proto-feminist shocker from Yasuzo Masumuro, a woman forced into prostitution wreaks her spidery revenge. A mysterious tattoo artist puts his masterpiece, a human-faced spider, on a kidnapped woman's back. She and her lover are then forced into a conspiracy-born nightmare, where they face the danger of becoming the very evil they seek to escape. With each new bloody incident, the spider's face seems to redden with ever-growing hunger…

Cast

Ayako WakaoOtsuya
Akio HasegawaShinsuke
Gaku YamamotoTattoo artist Seikichi
Kei SatôHatamoto Serizawa
Jun Fujikawa
Reiko Fujiwara

View Full Cast >

Images