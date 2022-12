Not Available

This live concert, recorded at Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle in Belfast, is spiced with Celtic sounds. Joy Gardner is joined by an Irish choir on "The Promise" while Larry Ford, who has developed a following in Ireland in recent years, performs "What A Friend We Have In Jesus." Anthony Burger offers a dazzling piano solo on "Holy, Holy, Holy." Russ Taff moves close to the audience to sing "Ain't No Grave" and the Gaither Vocal Band raises the roof on "It Is Finished."